A day for Indigenous children’s health

A focus on health and community saw a huge turnout at Lulla’s Children and Family Centre last Friday for their 10th Annual Health Day.

Lulla’s Annual Health Day is a day for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children to come and have their key health checks and immunisations in a culturally safe environment. This ensures that all Indigenous children have an annual health check, and Lulla’s also help to guide and support families in the right direction, according to their child’s needs.

With workshops, music and traditional dancing, Into the Wild with live animals and lunch provided, Lulla’s Annual Health Day was a great day for kids and parents to have some fun as well as learn about their health.

Lulla’s Director, Miranda Edwards, said, “Last year we completed 94 health checks for the kids, compared to our first year where we only had 10 kids. It’s great to see this day grow into such a big and successful event.”

Lulla’s is dedicated to giving Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children access to high-quality education and care, with the aim to reinforce cultural identity while building confidence and self-esteem.

For more information, visit Lulla’s at 44 Edward Street Shepparton or give them a call on (03) 4800 5295