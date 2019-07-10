A film not to miss

TO coincide with NAIDOC Week, the Strathbogie Shire Council is hosting a free screening of ‘Undermined: Tales from the Kimberly’ at the Euroa Community Cinema this Friday, July 12 at 8pm.

Echoing this year’s NAIDOC Week theme, ‘Voice. Treaty. Truth’, the film is told through the stories of the people that live there, acting as a stark reminder of the importance to look at issues, and to hear and understand those that know the realities of the situation far better than anyone else.

Euroa Library also has an Indigenous Art Exhibition on display for the community to enjoy, including the Uluru Statement from the heart mural, a cabinet display and children’s colouring sheets.

Honeysuckle Creek Ward councillor, Kate Stothers said, “It is heartening to see members of our communities advocating about the need for greater recognition of our First Nations peoples and NAIDOC Week is the ideal opportunity to do this.”

For more information about the movie screening, visit the Euroa Community Cinema page at www.strathbogie.vic.gov.au