A first look at the new GV Health David Lee

Builders shortlisted for healthy redevelopment

CONSTRUCTION firms, Lendlease Building Contractors, Kane Constructions and Multiplex Constructions have been shortlisted to put in a final bid for the $168.5M redevelopment of GV Health.

A decision on the final builder is expected to be made in August, with construction works to get underway by the end of the year.

The project will deliver three new operating theatres, two new wards and a larger emergency department. This will include 64 inpatient beds, 10 intensive care unit beds, seven operating theatres, a 12-bed maternity department, 10 special care nursery cots and a dedicated eight-bed paediatric ward.

The new emergency department will have 36 treatment spaces and a nine-bed short stay unit, doubling the current emergency capacity at the hospital. Meanwhile, dialysis patients will benefit from a new and expanded 16-chair unit.

GV Heath CEO, Trevor Saunders said he the Board of Directors and the broader GV Health community have been excited to see what GV Health will look like when the first stage of the redevelopment is completed in 2020.

“It really is state-of-the-art in its design and will totally transform Graham Street,” Mr Saunders said.

GV Health director of redevelopment, Sandy Chamberlin said, “The images represent many hours spent by consultants, user groups, staff and community to develop a design which focuses on providing patient centred care in a busy regional health service.

The design needs to meet demand now and in the future for GV Health to be able to improve self-sufficiency and expand services provided to the community.

“Innovative service models have been explored to future proof the design for better use of information and communication technologies. It is expected that this will help meet the increasing demand and improve the patient experience.

“Environmentally sustainable design features will mean reduced energy consumption, better use of natural light and the ability to utilise natural energy sources.

“This is a very exciting project for GV Health and the Greater Shepparton community, and is the start of a new and improved environment for staff and patients.”