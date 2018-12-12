A fond farewell to Sue Nalder

WITH La Trobe University’s outgoing head of campus, Sue Nalder bidding her role farewell this week, The Adviser sat down with her for one last chat about some of her favourite things in life, her time at La Trobe and what her plans for the future are.

What is your favourite food?

A really good barbeque with friends and family, but I am particularly fond of the many wonderful different salads.

What is your favourite football team?

I’ll have to say the mighty Tigers…Richmond.

What is your favourite book?

Over the past few years I haven’t read too many books, mainly articles for the university, but I do love autobiographies.

Is there a particular person that has been your biggest inspiration in life?

I would have to say my mum. She is 92 years of age. I have always been inspired by her strong work ethic and how she makes the most of each day. She always supports and encourages her family and friends.

If you could holiday anywhere, where would you go?

Our favourite spot… the Sunshine Coast in Queensland. It has beautiful beaches and surf. I would love to go to Poland and explore one day though.

What has been your favourite moment at La Trobe?

It would be the turning of the sod of the new building at Fryers Street and its opening. It was symbolic of so many opportunities for our community in gaining a higher education. It’s been a real community business where everyone has worked together to make it all happen.

What has been your biggest achievement?

With La Trobe it would be building up the school of business accounting department at the Shepparton campus. Personally, it would Ian and I having our five children and seeing them happy.

What is next for you?

Enjoying home life, family and friends and exploring more of Australia with my husband.