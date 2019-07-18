A forum for children’s health and wellbeing

STRATHBOGIE Shire Council encourages the local community to attend a Children’s Health and Wellbeing forum in Euroa on Wednesday, July 24, from 5 to 8pm.

The forum is being conducted by local representatives and health promotion workers in the area to inform an action plan for future health and wellbeing services in Victoria as part of Deakin University’s RESPOND project. RESPOND is a community led approach to address children’s health and wellbeing in the Ovens, Murray, and Goulburn regions. They received $4.1 million in funding through a grant from the National Health and Medical Research Council, who work to build a healthier future for all Australians through research funding and health guidelines.

Strathbogie Shire Mayor, Cr Amanda McClaren said, “We know our community is passionate about health and physical activity and this forum is a great opportunity to provide input into future planning for the health of our children.”

The forum will be held at the Euroa Football Club Rooms at 1 Dunn St, with free dinner provided. To register to attend, please contact Izzy on 5823 3231 or register at www.eventbrite/euroas-children-health