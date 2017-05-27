A fruitful investment to boost biosecurity David Lee

A FRUITFUL investment of $2.2M is set to boost biosecurity in Australia, which will have a positive impact on the region’s booming $500M horticulture region.

The funding, which is being ramped up by the Coalition Government, will see a trial of automated fruit fly traps and a strengthening of the fruit fly surveillance programme, as well as a grants program for work to prove areas are free of pests.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources, Barnaby Joyce said, “Many of our trading partners require evidence of our strong biosecurity and freedom from pests and diseases to allow our produce into their country.

“To boost exports to these countries, the Coalition Government is providing funding to Plant Health Australia to support state governments and export industries to develop further evidence of pest free areas, to support new market access requests and maintenance of existing markets,” Minister Joyce said.

Member for Murray, Damian Drum said, “Shepparton is a major horticulture production region for pears, apples and summer fruit including nectarines, plums and apricots, and many of these have strict are freedom certification requirements for export.

“This work is helping to ensure we are aware of biosecurity risks as early as possible, to help identify and manage pests or diseases, along with support market access so our local producers can send their produce to overseas markets and get a higher return at the farmgate,” Mr Drum said.

Goulburn Valley fruit grower and packer, Peter Thompson gave his full support to the announcement.

“Market access is critical to key export destinations like Taiwan, China and the United States. Pests limit our export markets. Working towards pest free zones will only enhance our export opportunities,” Mr Thompson said.