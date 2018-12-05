A fun family Christmas at Bunnings

BUNNINGS Warehouse Shepparton is inviting locals to celebrate the festive season at the annual Christmas Family Night on Thursday, December 6.

The free community event provides an opportunity for families to come together for a fun-filled night of arts and crafts, games, DIY workshops and light refreshments.

Kids will have the chance to meet Santa and write their very own Christmas wish-list. Bunnings team members will also be hosting DIY workshops, providing tips on how to create thoughtful and affordable gifts for loved ones this Christmas.

Bunnings Warehouse complex manager, Deb Thompson said, “The annual Christmas Family Night is something the team look forward to each year, and a night for local families to get together and celebrate the beginning of the holiday season.”

For further details and times, drop into Bunnings Warehouse Shepparton, 90-94 Benalla Road, Shepparton or phone 5825 7200.