A garden makeover for aged care facility

Villa Maria Catholic Homes’ Kialla House showed off the horticulture skills of clients as they enjoyed a newly installed vegetable garden bed donated by Bunnings Shepparton.

Kialla House provides relief for carers by looking after their loved ones and to give them a much-needed break. All guests, who can attend during the day or stay overnight, enjoy a range of social activities provided through Kialla House.

Kialla House Leisure and Lifestyle Assistant, Janie, said, “Many of our clients have been orchardists, farmers or simply enjoyed gardening throughout their lives.