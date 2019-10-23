A gym for all the family

Standing out among the signs on the highway, you can see the bright lime green logo of Club Lime, Shepparton’s newest gym.

What is more impressive is when you walk through the doors of this new gym. The fit out, equipment and design is second to none.

Club manager, Tegan Fairley said, “At Club Lime we pride ourselves on providing, affordable, accessible and awesome health clubs. The opening of Club Lime Shepparton is an exciting time for the region as this is our third site within Victoria and 45th nationally. This new location caters to all ages from 13 years up.

With no contract, no joining fee and discounted foundation memberships available, there is no better time to join Shepparton’s newest gym! The cardio, strength and functional equipment is all new and top of the line from Life Fitness and AlphaFit.”

Club Lime will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Adding to the uniqueness of the facility, CrowdDJ® has been installed, an on-demand music station that allows members to choose what they want to listen to.

If you are passing by, drop in and see this unbelievable new Club. The Adviser readers will receive an exclusive 50 percent off access passes and pay only $12.90 per week. Use code AP50SHEP to redeem or visit Shop 4, 282-286 High St, Shepparton, or www.clublime.com.au to find out more.