A Hawaiian wedding in Sheparton David Lee

ON Thursday, March 15 two Rumbalara Aged Care Facility residents, Uncle Ron and Karen Thompson renewed their wedding vows in a Hawaiian themed ceremony.

The service was hosted by Pastor, Joe Day with 100 family, friends and staff in attendance.

Positive Ageing & Disability Services executive manager, Dean Walton said” I was very proud to give away the bride on this special day.”

After the service all attended an afternoon tea to celebrate this great event.