A heartless crime just before Christmas

KYABRAM family, the Kiselis, have been left heartbroken after thieves stole three scooters belonging to Brandon Kiselis, 10, and Chloe McHardy, 8, on the lead up to Christmas.

Mother, Leanne spoke with The Adviser about the crime, saying that it has left the family over $700 out of pocket, which is devastating just before Christmas.

“Brandon had been saving by doing his chores to buy his new scooter and he didn’t look like he was quite going to make it so we ended up paying the remainder of it for him as an early Christmas present. Chloe’s scooter was also an early Christmas present,” Leanne said.

“Three weeks ago, they got up in the morning and came to me and asked mum where are our scooters?

“That was their Christmas present and I can’t afford to replace them. It’s just devastating.

“These kids are going to miss out this Christmas and it’s just not fair.”

Shepparton Police crime prevention officer, Leading Senior Constable Glenn Gibson said, “You can do a few things to help reduce the risk of becoming a victim of crime while your home is vacant over holidays.

“Ensure your garden is well maintained, letterbox cleared and home looks lived in.

“Lock away in shed or garage all bikes, garden equipment, ladders and tools.

“Is it possible for a friend or relative to house sit for longer holidays?

“Encourage your wonderful neighbours to utilise your driveway, clothesline and even your garden and pool while away.

“If possible have your dog/s cared for at home and they will continue to deter a burglar while you are away.

“Discuss with your electrician about installing external motion sensor LED security lights at all entry points.

“Back-up computer hard drives and keep these copies in a remote location.

“Shred old mail and statements that have your personal details. Do they need to be stored?

“The only jewellery, cash and documents that you leave unsecured are those that will not leave you devastated if stolen. Annoyed yes, but devastated no.

“Is the boring but crucial task of taking images of valuable items including serial numbers up to date? This will assist police and insurance claims should it be required.”