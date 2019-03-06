A journey through time and identity

A CAST of 25 local youths is preparing to take to the stage to take the audience on a journey through time and finding identity, when the contemporary dancing performance arrives at Riverlinks WestSide on March 23 and 24.

The cast of the I AM performance is made up of students, past and former, aged 12 to 30 from Wanganui Park Secondary College, Goulburn Valley Grammar, Shepparton Christian College, Notre Dame College and a few graduated students.

The choreography is based on identity through the lenses of our past, present and future as well as the unique journey of finding yourself and your identity. I AM explores the issues of self-worth and transforming the negative voices from within through contemporary dance, challenging the audience to accept their purpose, culture and belonging.

The performance sees scenes of the natural environment contrasted with the modern, industrial world. This 45 minute performance explores our struggles within the modern world through contemporary dance.

Wanganui Park Secondary College year 11 student, and the show’s assistant choreographer, Abbigail Makin said, “I have always loved choreography so to have this experience has been an honour and a good opportunity to showcase and develop my skills.

“The bond that has been created across the cast has been special.

“I think all the performers have done a great job and it will be a show not to be missed.”

Tickets are available online or through the Riverlinks box office by phoning 5832 9511.