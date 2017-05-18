A level of care that continues to grow David Lee

SHOWING a continued level of care for the community and customers is something that Fairleys SUPA IGA is always striving toward, but recently a customer request was fulfilled that saw the local supermarket acquire two adult assistance trolleys.

The trolleys are utilised in much the same way as a child carrier trolley, where an adult with a disability can sit comfortably at the handle end of the trolley while the parent or carer walks the aisles shopping.

Fairleys SUPA IGA store manager, Craig Bramley said, “One of our customers who has a 16 year old with a disability came to our front end manager, Jeanette McEntee about four months ago and showed her a photo of the specialised trolleys and suggested that we look into acquiring some to make the shopping experience easier for those people who are caring for someone who requires a wheelchair or need assistance walking.

“They are such a fantastic addition and we are proud to be able to offer this to our customers.

“You can see the need for it and that’s why we did it.”