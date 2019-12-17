A look into Rushworth’s history…

1 of 3

Local author Alan McLean has published some very interesting books on Rushworth and its history. They make great gifts and are a great read for anyone.

“The Walls Have Spoken – the first 150 years of the Shire Hall at Rushworth”. This new book marks the big birthday of the heritage building, written by former resident, Alan McLean. The book recalls hall events involving people from Rushworth, Stanhope, Colbinabbin, Murchison, Whroo and farming districts in between, as well as visitors with lofty titles from places far and wide, prime ministers included.

Almost every district family, other than some arrivals in the past decade or so, are mentioned. One Rushworth family has had an extraordinary seven generations involved in events at the hall! The individuals are shown by name in the book. Several other families have five or six generations who were entertained, or provided entertainment in the building.

They can be purchased at Rushworth Variety Store or by calling 0412 143 660.