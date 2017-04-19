A loving 70 years celebrated David Lee

NOT going to bed on an argument, a great family and wonderful friends have helped attribute to the full life and 70 years of marriage experienced by local Mooroopna residents, 90 year olds Lorrain and Stan Watt.

It was an injury sustained by Stan when he was 17 that lead to the two meeting, but it wasn’t until he was 18 that the two went on their first official date, which Stan says cemented their relationship.

At the time of Stan’s injury, Lorraine was a nurse at the Mooroopna Base Hospital and after meeting her, Stan would ride his bike from his job at the Flour Mill past the hospital in hope of a chance meeting.

Stan said, “Soon after our first date, we were visiting my parents and on the way home, Lorraine said she was thinking of going to Tasmania to complete midwifery, I only had a push bike at the time and it’s a long ride to get to Tasmania, so I said I’ll have to marry you then. She said are you proposing to me and I replied, I guess I am. The next day I rode my bike into Shepparton to buy an engagement ring.

“We were married on April 5, 1947, which was an Easter Saturday.

“The secret to a successful marriage is trying not to go to bed on an argument…but the greatest fun is making up.

“We have a great family; one son and three daughters, 10 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

“We’ve had an eventful life. Lorraine was a cub leader, a nurse for a number of years and I have been in the fire brigade, president of the Mooroopna Chamber of Commerce, worked at Fairley’s in Shepparton, the Flour Mill in Mooroopna, picking tomatoes and beans, a sausage casing maker, and a life insurance salesman for 40 years.

“We have lived a full life together.

“We’ve been all over the world. We’ve been to New Zealand, Japan, Hawaii, America, Canada, France, Italy, London and we’re pretty keen dancers so spent many trips going to New Orleans.

“I love that Lorraine is a very happy lady. She loves our children and friends.”

Lorraine said, “My favourite thing about Stan is that he is very good at helping. He’s very handy to have about.

“We’ve been very happy together.”