A milestone event

SHEPPARTON parkrun will celebrate their 5th Birthday this Saturday, January 12 with a parkrun colour themed event. Regulars can wear their milestone shirts or come dressed in something red, black, green or orange; party hats, tutus or any other party gear is also encouraged.

Shepparton parkrun run director, Chelsea Nicholson said, “The fantastic thing about parkrun is that it caters for all ages and all abilities, you don’t have to be a runner to participate, you just have to want to get active. We have many people that began by just walking, and now are completing the 5km event with some terrific times that once they never dreamed possible.”

“We’re encouraging ‘parkrunners’ to bring their friends and family and come along dressed-up to experience the parkrun atmosphere. If you know of someone who hasn’t been in a while, invite them along, we’re planning on enjoying a really fun day and we’re hoping to see around 300 ‘parkrunners’ turn out for the event.”

Presentations for the celebration will start from 7:45am at the barbeque shelter behind the new SAM works at Victoria Park Lake in Shepparton. All are welcome.

Simply register at www.parkrun.com.au/register and bring along your barcode to participate.