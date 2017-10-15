A mind stimulating lecture David Lee

THIS year’s John Furphy Memorial Lecture is set to be a mind stimulating experience, with Halstead Press publisher and La Trobe University Law School honorary associate, Matthew Richardson delivering the lecture titled How Minds Began: Classical Evolutionary Insights that Escaped Darwin and Dawkins.

Held at La Trobe University’s Shepparton Campus, 210 Fryers Street, on Wednesday, October 25 from 5:45pm, Mr Richardson will discuss the origin and history of ideas, linking detailed studies of the classical literature and philosophy of Asia and the west to the goals challenging modern thinkers.

Mr Richardson said, “I’m looking forward to talking about some ancient ideas which might prove very surprising in the context of modern controversies about science, religion and education. I like the prospect of introducing them in John Furphy’s home town before they’ve been aired in a capital city.”

Adam Furphy said, “We are pleased to be hosting the next lecture in the John Furphy Memorial Lecture series and I am especially pleased that we have been able to attract Matthew Richardson to speak on this occasion.

“Not only does his background in Australian publishing stand out and ensure a memorable lecture but Matthew is also the publisher of the autobiography of Charles La Trobe which will be launched at this year’s lecture – in the 50th anniversary year of the university named in his honour.”

Head of La Trobe’s Shepparton Campus, Sue Nalder said, “La Trobe University in partnership with J Furphy & Sons is excited to have Matthew Richardson deliver this year’s annual John Furphy Memorial Lecture.

“The evening is the continuation of celebration for a major milestone of the university. This fits very well with La Trobe University celebrating its 50th birthday,” Ms Nalder said.

In addition, La Trobe University chancellor, Professor Richard Larkins will officially launch the biography of Charles Joseph La Trobe titled ‘La Trobe: traveller, writer, governor’ written by Professor John Barnes.

RSVP to the event by visiting www.latrobe.edu.au/events/all/2017-furphy-lecture