A moving gift for FamilyCare

During a time when the whole world is riddled with stress and negativity, it’s great to see small acts of kindness in the region. On Monday, March 16, FamilyCare chief executive officer, David Tennant was handed the keys to a brand new Toyota Tarago at Shepparton Toyota.

The purchase of the people mover was made possible through the $150,000 Federal Government’s Stronger Communities Program, which aimed at helping small, local organisations. Federal Member for Nicholls, Damian Drum was present at the handover and said that FamilyCare were very deserving for some of the funding.

“It’s great to be able to help organisations like FamilyCare who are so important in helping the families in our community,” Mr Drum said.

FamilyCare chief executive officer, David Tennant said he was extremely grateful for the support.

“This van will have a huge impact on our clients, especially those with larger families, which has been an area we have previously struggled to help.” Mr Tennant said.

FamilyCare offers a range of disability, carer, and child services to families across the Goulburn Valley.