A new lease on life for Stanhope

Situated out among the cow paddocks and irrigation canals lies the little farming town of Stanhope, population 835. In 2015 it was designated the first ‘Legiondairy’ capital of Australia, a tribute to its predominant dairy industry influence.

As the population slowly ages however, the people of Stanhope are looking for means to revive the spirit of the town. Campaspe Shire Council has recently endorsed a plan for Stanhope that will guide future community projects and activities.

Campaspe Shire Council Mayor, Cr Adrian Weston said, “The plan has been developed in partnership with the community through surveys, pop up sessions, presentations and workshops.

“Some of the groups that assisted with the plan include the Stanhope Development Group, local retailers, Recreation Reserve Committee of Management, Stanhope Primary School, police, Stanhope Health, Fonterra, Stanhope Men’s Shed and the CFA,”

The plan outlines four key principles, strong community connections, recreation and lifestyles, modern rural identity, investment and industry The principles will help form the basis to develop and prioritise projects, along with how to measure their success.

Some of the projects in the plan include the beautification of the town, continued development of the Community Recreation Precinct Masterplan, festivals and events, development of the open art space, the relocation of the kindergarten and a wetlands passive recreation area.