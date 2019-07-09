Dear Editor,

The aim is to provide better education, and we all agree with that.

This will be best achieved by keeping years 7-10 (or at least 7-9) where they are, and having years 11 and 12 (or 10-12) for all at Shepparton High School, with a wide choice of subjects.

It seems to me plain common sense to do this, coupled with improved facilities and leadership. Isn’t this the best solution?

One ‘super school’ simply will not work well. It will be a daily nightmare on several fronts: firstly, the traffic of buses and cars and parking will be chaotic, time-consuming and unworkable; secondly, the school area is too small; and finally, how many students frequently go up and down three levels to change classes?

Where, and when, is all the money coming from?

(Meanwhile, chaos reigns).

So DON’T change, as proposed next year. Consider a new site to replace Shepparton High.

STOP the ‘super school’ NOW, and change to what is proposed here, for what is best for our region.

Can anyone refute what is set out here? I would like to hear the other side.

Shepparton and Mooroopna are growing.

We need a totally new site; a new school on a new site.

Yours sincerely,

Marshall Richards

Shepparton