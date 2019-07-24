A new way forward for tourism in regional Victoria

VICTORIA’S regional communities are invited to have their say on the future of tourism across the state following the release of the Regional Tourism Review discussion paper.

The release of the discussion paper continues consultation held over the past few months across regional Victoria as part of the Andrews Labor Government’s program to enable improved outcomes for tourism and regional communities.

The Regional Tourism Review, launched in March, aims to find opportunities to better support tourism operators, encourage private investment, create more regional jobs and enhance local communities.

Figures released this week put the value of Victoria’s visitor economy at $30 billion, supporting 214,000 jobs including 86,000 in regional Victoria. While regional Victoria has some of Australia’s premier natural, cultural, food and wine attractions, private investment, visitation and spending are below their potential levels.

The discussion paper has identified five key themes: strengthening our tourism offering, making the most of marketing spending, supporting industry, enhancing Regional Tourism Boards and better coordinating effort.

To view the discussion paper and have your say before the August 30 deadline for public submissions, visit engage.vic.gov.au/regional-tourism-review.