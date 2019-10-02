A night not to miss

Get ready for a night of fun, great discounts and a friendly atmosphere at the annual Tatura Pharmacy VIP Night. The night will see the pharmacy transform into a welcoming and lively space with brand representatives, makeup artists and friendly staff at your beck and call.

Tatura Pharmacy retail manager, Tracy Lowry said, “We have goody bags available, as well as 25 percent off everything in store on the night! Also, if you spend $10 or more, you’ll go in the draw to win some exciting prizes as well!

“With Christmas just around the corner, why not grab some goodies while you’re here and save yourself some coin! We have something for everyone, from babies to grandparents, or even spoil yourself for a change!”

The Tatura Pharmacy VIP Night will be on Wednesday, October 23 from 6pm with finger food and champagne provided. For more details, call 5824 1043, drop into the store at 151 Hogan Street, Tatura or follow AHS Tatura Pharmacy on Facebook.