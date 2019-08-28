A night not to miss

IN a couple of weeks, the finest wines from the region will be announced at the 16th Dookie Wine Show. Held in partnership with GOTAFE, the awards dinner event at the MacIntosh Centre, Shepparton Showgrounds is set to be a great night.

The night features a five-course meal with a glass of each winning wine, before the ‘Wine of the Show’ is announced.

Dookie Wine Show chair and Phillips Cellars business owner Paul Phillips, said, “The event gives consumers a chance to taste up and coming wines from the area, and really highlights the great variety of wine we have on offer in the Goulburn Valley.”

Tickets are selling fast and bookings are essential. Head to http://www.gotafe.vic.edu.au/campus-life/restaurants/shepparton/ or call 1300 GOTAFE (468 233) to book your spot.