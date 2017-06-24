A place for comfort and friendship Nicholise Garner

THE team at South Shepparton Community Centre (SSCC) is constantly working for the good of their local community, bringing people together, helping and supporting them in areas of need and ensuring that those living in the local area feel connected. This is done through the services the centre offers, the caring staff and volunteers, the facilities and programmes.

I loved chatting to SSCC manager, Kiki Passenheim. Kiki showed me the beautiful new ‘chill’ room that has been created at the centre. Kiki said, “This space was created from the recognition of a community need for warmth, quiet time and serenity. Our hope is that people feel welcome, both in the centre and in this room. The No. 8 bus stops at our door and if you have to wait, rather than being out in the cold we’d love to see you come in, have a cuppa and just enjoy the comfort in our chill room.

SSCC’s Word and Life Skills pre-accredited course commences on July 25. You may be interested in one of the many courses on offer or just take advantage of the chance to connect with others.

The next Community Lunch will take place on Thursday, July 20 at 12 noon. If you would like to come, please drop in to the South Shepparton Community Centre at 11 Service Street, Shepparton to reserve your place. The monthly lunch is a great place to get to know your neighbours. Bookings are essential and it is required that they are made the Tuesday prior to the lunch.

For further information, contact South Shepparton Community Centre on 5821 6172.