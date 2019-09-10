A place to call home

For those looking to establish their family or build their first home in an expansive, semi-rural environment, look no further than Park Views Estate in Mooroopna.

Situated off MacIsaac Road, Park Views Estate is the kind of place you will love to settle down and look forward to enjoying with loved ones for many years ahead.

The kids will absolutely adore overlooking a popular and adventurous play park, where they can simply stroll across the road after school to enjoy a swing, slide and play with friends. You can also look forward to playing football, cricket or even flying a kite with the kids in the planned future reserve.