A popular choice for dinner

It’s been over eight months since the popular fish and chip shop KB Chippery, reopened its doors on Poplar Avenue in Shepparton. With mouth-watering specials, your only issue for dinner tonight is deciding what you want to eat from their extensive menu!

This week, you can get a burger, chips and a 375ml Coca Cola variety for $10, or upgrade to a 600ml drink for an extra $1.50. Maybe you’d rather some classic fish and chips? With a 375ml drink you can satisfy your hunger for only $8, or 600ml for $9.50!

KB Chippery also offer souvlakis, steak sandwiches, hamburgers, sweets and a range of gluten free options available; there’s something to suit the whole family!

KB Chippery is located at 24 Poplar Avenue, Shepparton and is open Monday 12pm until 8pm, Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 11am until 8pm, and Thursday to Saturday 11am until 8:30pm. Delivery is also available after 5pm. To place an order, call 5822 0012 or visit their website at www.kbchippery.com.au