A precious donation David Lee

GEMS are considered a precious stone, but nothing is more precious than donating funds to those in need, especially when the receiver is a group who helps to save lives.

After a recent successful Gem and Mineral Show saw $1,000 raised through an auction organised by the GV Gem & Mineral Craft Group, the group made the decision to donate the funds to the Australian Royal Flying Doctors Service (RFDS).

Club coordinator, George Fadersen said, “It was our 40th show and it was fantastic. We had traders and tailgaters from across Victoria, NSW and South Australia.

“On the Saturday during the show, we went around and collected donations of articles from the traders and on the Saturday evening after the awards, we held an auction of the donated articles and it helped to raise $1,000, which we have donated to the RFDS

“Thanks needs to go to the traders for their donations and to Norm Gardener and his colleagues for facilitating the auction.

“The RFDS has a big job to do and an important job to do, which is why we are happy to do what we can to help them.”