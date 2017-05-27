A proud win for locals David Lee

“SHEP, SHEPP Shepparton” quickly became a catchy lyric after the video made by Matt, Claire and Brendan Macgill of Lemnos for the #ShepPROUD Youth Video Competition went viral, and it’s no wonder that it took out first place in this year’s competition.

The catchy and sometimes humorous hip hop song about Shepparton runs for three entertaining minutes, which in the words of eldest sibling, Matt Macgill, “is a tale telling our favourite pastimes and quirks of Shep, Shepp, Shepparton.”

The music video has already been the centre of huge social media activity, declared viral last week when more than 138,000 views and 14,000 comments were clocked up in just 36 hours. The video has been shared and viewed in Peru, England and New Zealand.

Matt, 23, and his teenage siblings have grown up on a farm on the outskirts of Shepparton and sing about real cows, fake cows, Mr D’s and agriculture, namely apples and pears, and highlight many iconic venues and businesses synonymous with their upbringing.

22 year old Jess O’Donoghue’s entry called “Food is Home #ShepPROUD” was named runner-up for her story about what food means to her family and others and how food and cooking have helped them assimilate into Shepparton and its culture.

The winners receive $4,000 cash and the runner-up receives a shopping spree at participating Shepparton businesses valued at $1,000.

The Community Fund Goulburn Valley CEO, Cheryl Hammer said, “The judging panel was delighted with the quality of this year’s entries. The stories and the way the entrants conveyed their #ShepPROUD messages was very high.

“We are thrilled with the outcome of the second annual competition as we have some fabulous material to roll out now to promote the #ShepPROUD message. It is uplifting to know many young people love where they live, work and study and are happy to express that,” Cheryl said.