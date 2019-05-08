A reward for mums across the region

MUM’S across the region are being celebrated on the lead up to Mother’s Day with 20 being given the opportunity to win their spot at a special high tea, with giveaways at Shepparton Marketplace this week.

20 winners of the Shepparton Marketplace high tea competition will each bring a friend with them to the event on Thursday, May 9 between 2pm and 4pm, where they will be treated to the event catered for by Mrs Fields and Trios Café and decorated and served by the team at Enchanted Rainbow, with gift packs being donated by Shepparton Marketplace Priceline Pharmacy.

Shepparton Marketplace marketing manager, Lyndal Ford said, “Mother’s Day is such a special day and for the marketplace to be able to celebrate our local mums is something we are proud of.

“We are delighted to be able to reward many local mums who do so much for their families and the community.

“We had such a great response to the high tea competition and we’re looking forward to seeing everybody enjoy themselves on the day.

“Mums have also been able to enjoy free portrait sessions over the past week which was set up in the Big W square.”

Drop into Shepparton Marketplace to find that perfect gift for mum this Mother’s Day at 110 Benalla Road, Shepparton.