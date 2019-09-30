A ride along the vines

This November, locals are encouraged to grab their bikes and participate in the Tatura 200 Charity Bike Ride & Walk for its 12th year. Each year you’re invited to ride or walk a variety of distances, the most recognised of which is the 200km ride. The event caters to all levels of fitness, with participants encouraged to challenge themselves or enjoy a fun day out with family and friends.

In 2018 the event raised $90,000 for charities, groups and organisations in the Goulburn Valley and surrounds.

The 25km Gears & Graze ride was introduced to the event last year and was a huge success, selling out quickly. Gears & Graze takes place at Longleat Wines in Murchison, where riders enjoy a flat, straight ride out to Murchison, followed by antipasto hampers, wine, live music and family friendly entertainment on arrival. Buses are available for riders (and bikes) back to Tatura.

Tatura 200 event manager, Georgia Vibert said, “My favourite thing about this event is the opportunity to enjoy a beautiful venue in our own backyard, all while supporting community causes in the Goulburn Valley.”

This year the event will take place on Saturday, November 16. To register or for more information, visit www.tatura200.com.au