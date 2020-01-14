A room full of creativity

With a passion for scrapbooking and 12 years in management at scrapbooking stores, Melissa Wright is no stranger to the art. After the craft store she worked at closed its doors in Shepparton, she had to figure out what to do next, and where she would get her scrapbooking supplies from now. With a spare room in her home and her two children off at school, The Scrap Room was created.

The Scrap Room has everything you could ever need to make beautiful scrapbooks. From card, stamps, and stickers, to tape, glue and dyes, The Scrap Room is your one-stop-shop for all your scrapbooking needs.

The Scrap Room owner, Melissa Wright said, “We also set up a stall at some of the local markets and sell cards, and we host three scrapbooking retreats a year. It’s all a lot of fun and I just really love it.”

With EFTPOS also available, contact Melissa on 0490 345 728, email [email protected] or visit ‘The Scrap Room’ on Facebook for more information. Alternatively, you can visit the shop at 4 Cadillac Court, Shepparton between 9:30am to 3pm on Monday to Friday, and Saturday 9am to 1pm, or call and visit by appointment.