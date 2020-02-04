A safe haven for families

Last Thursday, January 30, Greater Shepparton City Council’s Activities in the Park hosted Teepee Time at the Family Haven Mooroopna. The event provided small, fun activities inside teepees for children and parents to participate in.

The Family Haven runs through the Lighthouse Project and provides a safe space during the day where parents/carers and their children are welcomed with no referral or appointment needed. Parents and children can feel safe and secure, engage with trained staff and volunteers, share a meal, participate in activities, be linked with services where required, and connect with other parents.

Family Haven Mooroopna is open Tuesday to Thursday from 9:30am to 3pm at 15 to 17 Young Street, Mooroopna.