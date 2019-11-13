One of the biggest sales of the year starts tomorrow (Thursday, November 14), and you don’t want to miss it. Finny’s will be slashing half price off everything in their store for three days only. 50 percent discount will be taken off the lowest marked price at the register.

Finny’s owner, Ray Finn said, “We have a large range of stock, from Sheridan towels and sheet sets, to pillows, quilts and quilt covers, cushions, and loads more. This is a sale not to miss.”

The half price sale will run in their Shepparton store only on Thursday 8am to 5:30pm, Friday 9am to 8pm, and finishes on Saturday 9am to 3pm, so make sure you drop by, grab yourself a bargain and at the same time, support a local business.

To find out more, visit Finny’s at 136 High Street, Shepparton or contact the store on 5831 2592.