A shining example of energy-saving efforts

ALL around the Goulburn Valley, solar energy has been taking off. Thanks to our phenomenal weather, advancements in technology and government rebates, the solar industry in the region has helped create savings on energy costs, facilitate swathes of new employment and, most importantly, reducing harmful emissions.

As part of an ambitious, $75 million project, La Trobe University’s Shepparton campus is one of 20 separate projects that will ensure La Trobe will have net zero emissions by 2029.

Net zero emissions, also known as carbon neutrality, refer to achieving net zero carbon dioxide emissions by balancing carbon emissions with removal. Often referred to as carbon offsetting, this is sometimes achieved by businesses or corporations engaging in projects that reduce the emission of greenhouse gases in the short- or long-term. Common examples include the installation of wind farms or solar panels, planting trees, or utilising biomass energy.

The Shepparton campus is assisting La Trobe in achieving overall net zero emissions thanks to the 115 solar panels already installed, which supplies 36 percent of the campus’ daytime power usage when running at the peak of solar efficiency. As part of the new project, the campus will now also have 900 high-efficiency low cost LED lights installed by the end of 2019, which will help further offset carbon emissions.

La Trobe Vice-Chancellor Professor, John Dewar said the university was committed to making real change for long-term benefit.

“La Trobe recognises the social, environmental and economic importance of reducing our carbon footprint. That’s why we have set an ambitious target to become the first university in Victoria to meet this important goal.

“Not only is reducing our carbon emissions the right thing to do; it also makes good economic and environmental sense. Rather than simply buying carbon credits, we’ve got a clear plan for action and we are making genuine, local changes to become more efficient and make a deliberate switch to renewables,” Professor Dewar said.

Over 3,300 have already been installed on rooftops across La Trobe University’s regional campuses in Shepparton, Mildura, Bendigo and Albury-Wodonga and more than 50,000 high-efficiency low cost LED globes will be progressively installed to help permanently reduce overall power consumption.