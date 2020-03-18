Snapshots of Shepparton's Past A snapshot of the past from 1925-1938 By Editor - March 18, 2020 0 264 Share Facebook Twitter Linkedin 1 of 4 The Yeoman Printing Office on the corner of McLennan and O’Brien Streets in Mooroopna. In 1938 Doonan’s Garage was built here and today it is the location of Verong Vittles Cafe & Takeaway. This shot was taken in June 1917 during the Mooroopna floods, when the Goulburn River gave way and water gushed into the main street. An SPC float which was part of the Easter Parade in Shepparton, taken around 1938. Canning commenced at Ardmona Cannery (SPC) in December 1925. On the right is the cannery’s first engineer, J. Bartlett. This machine was sealing the cans. This photo was taken at a school concert at Mooroopna State School in 1931. The concert was a special event held at the Mechanics Hall, where duxes Margaret Garthwaite and Murray Gallagher were crowned.