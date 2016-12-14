A special treasure at Cardamone Real Estate Nicholise Garner

THIS original (Bill Eagle built) 18 year old family home in one of Mooroopna’s most respected areas won’t last long. Including three bedrooms, two living areas, two bathrooms and a lovely open plan kitchen, dining and living space, which overlooks a magnificent outdoor entertainment area.

This immaculate home has three fully carpeted bedrooms with built-in-robes and ceiling fans, whilst the master includes an ensuite with a walk-in-robe. Bedroom three also includes a study nook, creating extra bedroom space for the children to play. The freshly painted home includes ducted heating and vacuum, two reverse cycle split systems and quality carpet.

Outside is where the fun starts, with the brilliant outdoor areas on both Eastern and Western sides of the home providing numerous options for entertaining or relaxation. The Eastern, enclosed area is a huge, fully concreted space with a beautiful garden feature providing the perfect area to relax and a great backdrop from the kitchen window. This leads into the brilliant 3.2m high caravan storage area with double gates.

The double roller door carport offers rear yard access to large and well-presented gardens with mature trees and plenty of room for the kids to play or for the family pet to roam far and wide. There are also ten solar panels, a fully automated sprinkler system and a double sized garden shed with space to store all of your gardening tools.

Please do yourself a favour and inspect this outstanding property. If you’re wanting a property that has it all, call Peter Cardamone 0419 204 608 or Brad Campbell on 0416 291 112.