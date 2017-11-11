A step back in time for iconic brand David Lee

IT’S a step that I can’t imagine many brands would take, but to help celebrate its 60th year, the local iconic White-King bleach has gone retro.

As the brainchild of White King-Pental CEO, Charlie McLeish, the bleach that is produced right here in Shepparton and found in almost every household across Australia will start appearing in stores with a new look…or rather, an old look, with the company deciding to revert the packaging of its lemon and regular scented bleaches to the way its original launch label design was displayed 60 years ago.

White King-Pental engineering manager, Paul Moore said, “We’ve managed to capture the fundamental design elements from the 1950s in an effort to pay homage to the brand’s origins.

“We’re tapping into the ‘Retromania’ trend; people’s nostalgia for the past and love of where something has come from and its story.

“The new (old) look product rolled off the production line two weeks ago and will hit stores very soon. It will be transported across Australia and internationally.

“I think it’s going to stand out. It’s a traditional and nostalgic look that was iconic to days gone by.”