A taste of Albanian culture Nicholise Garner

EARLY Albanian settlers came to the Shepparton region more than 100 years ago. Traditionally Albanians worked in fruit and vegetable industry and ‘The Harvest Festival ’ was a day created to celebrate marking the end of the harvest season. In it’s 19th year, the Shepparton Albanian Harvest Festival is open to the public again this Sunday March 18 from 11am to 4pm.

Shepparton Albanian Harvest Festival event co-ordinator, Reg Qemal said, “The Harvest Festival is a day of celebration marking the end of the harvest season and a day to celebrate our culture. At the Shepparton Albanian Harvest Festival most of the fruit and vegetables are donated and the event itself is huge.

“We have expanded the children’s zone this year and entry is just a gold coin donation. This year’s major raffle prize is a trip to Albania valued at $5,000 and this event brings interstate visitors who are making a weekend of it.

“Our goal is to see this event become one of the largest Albanian events in Australia and given we have at least 3,000 locally connected Albanians, this goal is very realistic and is one that is good for everyone.”

The Shepparton Albanian Harvest Festival is set for this Sunday, March 26 at the Shepparton Showgrounds and will be a great day out for the entire family. The festival will showcase Albanian food and culture with traditional Albanian folk dancing, band and DJ and activities for the whole family.

The event is supported by the Shepparton Albanian Women’s Committee and is proudly sponsored by Shepparton Show Me and Greater Shepparton City Council and is part of the annual Shepparton Festival.