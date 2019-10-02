A tasty new addition to Riverside Plaza

School is back next week but that doesn’t mean the holidays are over. The fun at Riverside Plaza is just getting started with Wendy’s Milk Bar celebrating their grand opening this week.

With a background in childcare from Ginga Ninja daycare, Wendy’s Milk Bar manager, Mia Ginga is bringing her caring and passionate self into an exciting new role. From a delicious range of ice cream flavours, to hot dogs, and fresh fruit smoothies; there’s plenty on offer for the whole family to enjoy. They also have dairy-free ice cream and custom-made ice cream cakes available.

Every day this week, Wendy’s Milk Bar will be giving away hundreds of treats to their customers. If you purchase a hot dog today, you’ll get a bonus chips! Tomorrow you’ll receive a free coffee and donut, Friday will be a free drink with any hot dog purchase, and Saturday and Sunday will be free ice cream! Conditions apply, limit of one free item per person. Promotion ends this Sunday, October 2.

With plenty of free parking available, visit Wendy’s Milk Bar at Kiosk 1 in front of Coles, Riverside Plaza. Call 5891 2444 or 0459 621 953 to place a cake order. Open seven days, 8am to 5:30pm Monday to Saturday, and 8am to 4pm Sunday.