A tasty success for Shepparton

Over 11,000 people flocked to Fryers and Maude Street last Friday and Saturday nights for Shepparton’s annual Fryers Street Food Festival. With over 60 different vendors across the festival, people were spoiled for choice, with flavours and foods from all around the globe on offer.

Event managers, Jamie Lea of JL Productions & Hire and Liz Connick of Your Project Partner, were absolutely thrilled with the event, and so thankful for everyone involved.

“Thanks to Greater Shepparton City Council for having faith in us to deliver this event to our community and showcase Shepparton’s CBD. Last night’s attendance was a clear indication that when given the chance, sharing food in a unique setting, our whole community comes together to celebrate,” said Liz Connick.

The team partnered with local food businesses, including SPC and musicians to create a celebration of fresh food, regional produce and live music. Local business owners were impressed with the event, and how it supported the town.

Wellsprings Day Spa owner, Kylie Trevaskis said, “The Fryers Street Food Festival is fantastic for shop owners of Shepparton, and as a business owner myself, it’s lovely to bring the community together and to celebrate everybody’s successes.”

Brother Pablo owner, Scott Parker said, “The streets were so busy; this is a really great event for the town, and I hope we continue this. We really enjoyed it.”

The Fryers Street Food Festival has been a celebration of food and drinks for four years, and this year event managers, Jamie Lea & Liz Connick created a festive atmosphere where the whole community could gather and share.