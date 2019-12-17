A traditional approach to farming

Traditionally, there has been a degree of emotional and even political separation between environmentalists and farmers in general. Yet there is also some basis behind the claim that the livelihood of farmers depends on how well they are able to consistently conserve the natural resource under their feet.

The last fifty years have seen an acceleration towards industrial scale farming methods that the environmentalists argue is detrimental. To that end, a small number of farmers are beginning to look at the value of regenerative farming or using nature as a resource.

A study recently undertaken at the University of Wollongong in conjunction with Oregon State University is showing promise as a means of improving depleted soils while contributing to climate change mitigation and adaptation.

Scientists at the Tatura Research Institute hold that most farmers tend to over water their land rather than aim to optimise the needs required for plant growth. As drought bites in and water costs become more prohibitive, the justification at looking at alternative measures becomes even more pressing.

Regenerative farming focuses on topsoil regeneration, increasing biodiversity, improving the water cycle, enhancing ecosystem services, supporting biosequestration, increasing resilience to climate change, and strengthening the health and vitality of farm soil.

“It doesn’t just seek to be sustainable, but seeks to work with natural and farming processes to rebuild soils or grazing systems that have been depleted,” said Professor Nick Gill from the University of Wollongong. “Regenerative agriculture seeks to mimic natural processes, to work within the limits of natural systems and rely upon natural capital to generate productivity and in the process, repair agricultural ecosystems.”

Farmers who transition to regenerative agriculture undergo a ‘paradigm shift’ in their thinking, the researchers found.

“It means going out on a limb socially and culturally. For someone in a farming community, saying there’s a different way to be a farmer means you’re going against the grain. They report social pushback, even being ostracised, people getting angry at them,” said Professor Gill.

Southern Cross University in New South Wales has recently launched the world’s first degree in regenerative agriculture, aimed to equip land managers in tackling the impact of climate change. It will develop specialist knowledge in a whole-of-system approach to farming, food distribution and production, examining human ecology, agro-ecology, regenerative agronomy, soil management and planning rural landscapes.