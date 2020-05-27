A vibrant learning environment

OFFERING a rich and diverse learning environment, St Mary of the Angels Secondary College is a vibrant and welcoming college community that aims to develop the whole person where all aspects of students’ spiritual, intellectual social, emotional and physical pursuits are nurtured. The college is underpinned by the teachings of Christ and the Franciscan values of justice, peace, joy and a love of creation.

St Mary of the Angels Secondary College Principal, Matt Carver said, “Our 2020 college year so far has thrown challenges at our entire community which we couldn’t have possibly anticipated. During these uncertain times, we couldn’t be prouder of how our students have enacted our SPARK values of Safe, Purposeful, Accepting, Resilient and Kind practices and we couldn’t be more thankful for how our parents have enabled this and supported students through this unprecedented time.

“Students at all levels have shown enormous strength and should be congratulated on their mature manner of navigating the online learning platform and undertaking tasks independently, persisting through the challenges we’ve all faced.

“We look forward to resuming our 2020 face to face learning and inviting the constant energy, enthusiasm and busyness of our college community to return in the coming weeks. Our community, which spans many, many kilometres is vibrant, life giving and unique all at the same time and we are eager to welcome everyone back on deck,” Mr Carver said.

For more information, to obtain and enrolment pack or to find out how St Mary of the Angels Secondary College can assist your child, contact the college at Chapel Street, Nathalia, phone 5866 2222 or visit www.smotanathalia.catholic.edu.au and take a virtual tour of the college.

