A visit to the future of age care Nicole Zurcas

SHEPPARTON Villages was greeted for the first time in Shepparton by Leading Aged Care Services Australia (LASA) CEO, Sean Rooney, who addressed the board at the Annual General Meeting yesterday.

The future of aged care in regional and remote areas was the focus of the visit, with discussions had with newly appointed LASA national board member and Shepparton Villages CEO, Kerri Rivet on the direction of age care facilities going into the future.

Ms Rivett said. “Our elderly are our most vulnerable and we need to ensure our government and our communities are aware of the issues facing aged care and the need for us to continually fight for our share.”

The visit also included a tour of the site for the new $34M development at Tarcoola, which will see the addition of 120 new beds.