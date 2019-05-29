A week of reconciliation

THIS week is a time for all Australians to learn about our shared histories, cultures, and achievements, and to explore how each of us can contribute to achieving reconciliation in Australia as part of National Reconciliation Week and Sorry Day.

Greater Shepparton City Council supported the Shepparton Region Reconciliation Group for the 2019 Sorry Day event that was held on Monday, May 27, at Monash Park. The event had a huge turnout of local support despite the cold. It began with a smoking ceremony and a welcome to country from Uncle Lance James, followed by a very personal story from Aunty Faye, who was part of the stolen generation.

The event also included wreath laying and the raising of the Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander and Australian flags.

A walk of tribute to the murals of Uncle Doug Nicholls, Uncle William Cooper, Aunty Marge Tucker and Nanny Nora Charles followed the ceremony.

Reconciliation Week is running from May 27 to June 3 this year.