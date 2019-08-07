A weekend that will rock your socks off

IS it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s a meteorite! 50 years ago, the small town of Murchison was shaken as a large meteorite hit the surrounding area. This year, Murchison will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the meteorite landing on Friday, 27 to Sunday, 29 September.

Murchison Meteorite committee officially launched their website of events occurring over the weekend in September.

Murchison Historical Society president, Kay Ball said, “This is a great weekend for locals, families and astronomical lovers. We will have a number of guest speakers over the course of the weekend and it isn’t too often that we will have this calibre of people in Greater Shepparton. I encourage everyone to pop on down to Murchison in September and see what we have to offer.”

Events will include Dinner Under the Stars, the opening of exciting additions to the Murchison Township, and we can’t forget the all-important sonic boom!

For more information, visit their website at www.murchisonmeteorite.com.au