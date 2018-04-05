A whole lot of colourful fun David Lee

ZAIDEE’S Rainbow Foundation is bringing another major event to Shepparton, but this event will be a whole lot of colourful fun.

The Zaidee’s Rainbow Powder Stomp to be held at Kidstown on Anzac Day, April 25 at 1pm. And will include seven colour stations along a 5km course starting at Kidstown and running, walking or stomping your way through the parklands between Kidstown and the Goulburn River tracks.

Zaidee’s Rainbow Foundation managing director, Allan Turner said, “At each station you will receive a small 100 gram bag of powder so you get to throw this over yourself, your friends and your family on the day seven times around the course.

“At the last station back at Kidstown there will be a huge dance party where there will clouds full of colour powder with everyone dancing and throwing powder to some funky beats being pumped out by our DJ.

“It is about raising funds for Zaidee’s Rainbow Foundation as well as raising awareness on the discussion within the family about what organ and tissue donation is all about.

“We are only selling 1,000 tickets, so we suggest you register fast not to miss out.”

Prices and registration can be found at www.ziaideesrainbowpowderstomp.org