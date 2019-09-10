Acknowledgements for the Tocumwal rally

Dear Editor,

As one of the co-organisers of the rally in Tocumwal yesterday I would like to make three public acknowledgements.

Firstly, to the NSW Police, thank you for your support and help with keeping all road users and rally participants safe yesterday. We did not expect a crowd of 3000 and had not allowed for this in our pre-planning. Your quick thinking and ability to read the situation allowed those in attendance to get their message across in a safe and controlled manner.

Secondly, to the media who took the time to cover the rally and report on our issues, thank you.

Lastly, and most importantly, to the business owners, community members, food producers, community leaders, and the community of Tocumwal, thank you for showing our government that our concerns are real, we are not a trouble-making minority as Minister Littleproud would have others believe.

Stay united and stay strong, it is time to fight.

Yours sincerely,

Shelley Scoullar

Albury, NSW