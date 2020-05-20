Additional funding for Victoria’s mental health system

LAST week, Minister for Mental Health, Martin Foley announced an additional $19.5 million in funding to deliver essential reform recommendations from the Royal Commission into Victoria’s mental health system interim report and to help flatten a potential second curve of mental ill health.

The extra funding will address critical workforce shortages, support the continued roll out of suicide prevention programs and help in the continued engagement of Victorians living with mental illness.

To address workforce challenges identified by the Royal Commission, the Victorian Government will provide $6.5 million for extra junior medical staff training rotations in psychiatry and 60 new graduate mental health nurse placements, ensuring we have the trained professionals on the ground to support people when they need it most.

Another $4.9 million will go to 24 new Hospital in the Home beds, which will mean more Victorians can access specialist mental health care in their own homes with the support networks around them. Melbourne Health, in partnership with Orygen, will deliver 15 of these beds to young Victorians with existing mental health issues.

The government will also expand the state-wide rollout of Hospital Outreach Post-Suicidal after Engagement program, so Victorians across the state have the dedicated services they need to recover and stay well.

This investment comes on top of the recent $59.4 million Coronavirus mental health package that will help meet demand as more Victorians reach out for help.