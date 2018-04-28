Advice for seniors Nicholise Garner

TATURA Doctors is a medical practice located in the main street of Tatura and offers a Bulk Billing service from Monday to Friday between 9am and 6pm and 9am to 1pm Saturday and Sunday.

At Tatura Doctors you’ll be met with approachable male and female doctors who will listen to you with real empathy and a strong interest in understanding your needs. They have a passion for improving and maintaining the health of all patients along with the ability to empathise and communicate with people of a diverse range of backgrounds.

Tatura Doctors, Dr Pablo Chakma said, “At Tatura Doctors, as a general practice, we work with a variety of patients and health requirements. For seniors, particularly 70 and above when people tend to be more fragile, it’s very important to maintain good health by staying active, knowing your own physical limitations and being sure to do things properly to avoid injury.

“Decline in vision and hearing can make seniors more vulnerable to accidents and injuries. Another concern for our seniors is their mental health, especially in relation to loneliness and depression. I’d advice seniors to seek help sooner, rather than later should you feel that you’re not coping well.”

