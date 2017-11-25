Adviser wins inaugural social media award Editor

ON Friday night at the Victorian Country Press Association (VCPA) Annual Conference and Awards night, The Adviser was pleased to take out first place in the inaugural VCPA Best Social Media Campaign Award.

The award, which was well contested, provided the opportunity for The Adviser to showcase the work that has been put into our social media platforms, together with press marketing, that are designed to offer a personal and daily connection with the local community.

The Adviser social media manager, David Lee said, “The opportunity that Nitro Circus provided us when the crew announced they were coming to put on a show in Shepparton was something that we thought would best be done over our social media platforms, and the success rate we had on our posts proved that this was the right move to make.

“We utilised a range of posts on Facebook, from the breaking news announcement that the show was coming to Shepparton, to a couple of competitions and even a video to get the community revved up prior to the arrival of the show.

“We’d like to thank the crew at Nitro Circus for providing us with all we needed to make this such a successful campaign and we look forward to continuing the success of our social media platforms.”

Judge, Francis Nicholls-Wunder said, “Facebook was an excellent choice of medium considering the younger demographic of the target audience. Response to the competition was fantastic, and organic, seemingly without any paid advertising.

“The use of video was important to grab the attention of Facebook users. The competition conditions were straightforward and encouraged audience interaction, leading to come impressive virality for certain integral posts.”